The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 747,462 cases (+1,636) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,631 fatalities (+65) with 6,495,794 tests (+8,984) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,557 total cases, which is an increase of 30 over the previous update. There are currently 210 active cases as well, a decrease of five, out of 42,886 total tests, which is up by 107. There have been 87 fatalities reported, an increase of two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,244 total cases, a decrease of two since the previous update. There are currently 41 active cases as well, a decrease of five since the previous update, out of 8,354 total tests, which went up by 21.
There have been 19 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,023 cases); Loudon (5,450); Bradley (12,035); Meigs (1,244) and Polk (1,621).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,603 cases); Hamilton (38,354); Bradley (12,035); McMinn (5,557) and Rhea (4,064).
