The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 729,187 cases (+1,326) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,753 fatalities (+103) with 6,336,990 tests (+9,606) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,399 total cases, which is an increase of four over the previous update. There are currently 288 active cases as well, an decrease of six, out of 41,848 total tests, which is up by 61. There have been 79 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,224 total cases, no increase since the previous update. There are currently 59 active cases as well, a decrease of five since the previous update, out of 8,104 total tests, which went up by 21.
There have been 18 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,872 cases); Loudon (5,278); Bradley (11,602); Meigs (1,224) and Polk (1,565).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,478 cases); Hamilton (37,122); Bradley (11,602); McMinn (5,399) and Rhea (4,002).
