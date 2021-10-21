The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,269,289 total cases (+1,926), 19,228 of them active, and 16,052 total fatalities (+79) with 10,195,055 total tests (+13,878) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,321 cases (-40) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Oct. 20.
McMinn County has reported 10,443 total cases, which is an increase of 40 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 198 active cases as well, which is up seven from the previous update, out of 63,715 total tests, which increased by 121.
There have been 128 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,163 total cases, an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 35 active cases as well, which is down one from the previous update, out of 12,489 total tests, which went up by 20.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (121 active cases); Loudon (134); Bradley (271); Meigs (35) and Polk (49).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (235 active cases); Hamilton (999); Bradley (271); McMinn (198) and Rhea (103).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.