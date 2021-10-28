The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,277,517 total cases (+1,260), 14,300 of them active, and 16,294 total fatalities (+51) with 10,284,699 total tests (+12,224) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,078 cases (-34) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Oct. 27.
McMinn County has reported 10,512 total cases, up 12 since the previous update.
There are currently 156 active cases as well, which is down four from the previous update, out of 64,182 total tests, which increased by 73.
There have been 132 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,173 total cases, up four since the previous update.
There are currently 27 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 12,556 total tests, which went up by 16.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (111 active cases); Loudon (117); Bradley (242); Meigs (27) and Polk (25).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (178 active cases); Hamilton (740); Bradley (242); McMinn (156) and Rhea (63).
