The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 788,109 cases (+1,512) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,623 fatalities (+17) with 6,944,400 tests (+20,958) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,003 total cases, which is an increase of nine over the previous update.
There are currently 91 active cases as well, a decrease of three, out of 46,211 total tests, which is up by 141. There have been 93 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,279 total cases, an increase of three since the previous update.
There are currently 18 active cases, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 8,913 total tests, which went up by 28.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,432 cases); Loudon (5,786); Bradley (13,257); Meigs (1,279) and Polk (1,816).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (5,978 cases); Hamilton (41,053); Bradley (13,257); McMinn (6,003) and Rhea (4,184).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.