The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 954,610 total cases (+2,822), 62,744 of them active, and 12,986 total fatalities (+19) with 8,713,952 total tests (+14,033) completed.
Statewide as of Monday, there were 2,336 cases (+92) currently hospitalized.
McMinn County has reported 7,365 total cases, which is an increase of 117 over the previous update. There are currently 419 active cases as well, which is up 60, out of 54,203 total tests, which is up by 103.
There have been 108 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,550 total cases, an increase of 24 over the previous update.
There are currently 77 active cases as well, which is up 14, out of 10,613 total tests, which went up by 158.
There have been 24 fatalities reported.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (372 active cases); Loudon (272); Bradley (783); Meigs (77) and Polk (120).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (473 active cases); Hamilton (2,356); Bradley (783); McMinn (419) and Rhea (281).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.