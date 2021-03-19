The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 796,624 cases (+661) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,681 fatalities (+23) with 7,034,682 tests (+7,869) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,079 total cases, which is an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 94 active cases as well, a decrease of nine, out of 46,799 total tests, which is up by 19. There have been 93 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,287 total cases, an increase of three since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases, an increase of three since the previous update, out of 8,998 total tests, which went up by 20.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,485 cases); Loudon (5,823); Bradley (13,575); Meigs (1,287) and Polk (1,846).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,020 cases); Hamilton (41,501); Bradley (13,575); McMinn (6,079) and Rhea (4,209).
