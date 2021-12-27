The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,372,164 total cases (+5,243), 28,613 of them active, and 20,449 total fatalities (+61) with 11,086,340 total tests (+20,689) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,195 cases (+48) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Dec. 26.
Statewide, there was an average of 59 new cases per 100,000 among those not fully vaccinated from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22. Among the fully vaccinated, an average of 16 new breakthrough cases per 100,000 were reported from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22 across the state. Of all new cases, 99% were among those not fully vaccinated, while the fully vaccinated made up 1% of new cases.
McMinn County has reported 11,047 total cases, up 39 since the previous update.
There are currently 134 active cases as well, down seven from the previous update, out of 68,292 total tests, which increased by 201.
There have been 193 fatalities reported, up 41 since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,328 total cases, up 16 since the previous update.
There are currently 46 active cases as well, up five since the previous update, out of 13,301 total tests, which went up by 53.
There have been 43 fatalities reported, up nine since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (131 active cases); Loudon (163); Bradley (341); Meigs (46) and Polk (36).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (117 active cases); Hamilton (1,453); Bradley (341); McMinn (134) and Rhea (84).
