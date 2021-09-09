The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,115,345 total cases (+5,422), 83,529 of them active, and 13,804 total fatalities (+83) with 9,371,798 total tests (+19,747) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,798 cases (+22) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.
McMinn County has reported 8,994 total cases, which is an increase of 86 over the previous update. There are currently 986 active cases as well, which is down 26, out of 58,627 total tests, which is up by 254.
There have been 112 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,873 total cases, an increase of nine over the previous update.
There are currently 146 active cases as well, which is down 16, out of 11,580 total tests, which went up by 38.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (861 active cases); Loudon (695); Bradley (1,672); Meigs (146) and Polk (241).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (741 active cases); Hamilton (3,242); Bradley (1,672); McMinn (986) and Rhea (515).
