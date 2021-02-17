The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 759,523 cases (+962) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 10,954 fatalities (+17) with 6,626,533 tests (+8,252) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,774 total cases, which is an increase of 24 over the previous update.
There are currently 203 active cases as well, a decrease of four, out of 43,853 total tests, which is up by 54. There have been 88 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,239 total cases, a decrease of one since the previous update.
There are currently 29 active cases as well, a decrease of five since the previous update, out of 8,531 total tests, which went up by six.
There have been 20 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,154 cases); Loudon (5,485); Bradley (12,454); Meigs (1,239) and Polk (1,685).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,690 cases); Hamilton (39,152); Bradley (12,454); McMinn (5,774) and Rhea (4,072).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.