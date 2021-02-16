The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 758,561 cases (+1,143) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 10,937 fatalities (+4) with 6,618,281 tests (+11,332) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,750 total cases, which is an increase of 56 over the previous update.
There are currently 207 active cases as well, an increase of 15, out of 43,799 total tests, which is up by 258. There have been 88 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,240 total cases, an increase of four since the previous update.
There are currently 34 active cases as well, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 8,525 total tests, which went up by 46.
There have been 20 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,145 cases); Loudon (5,470); Bradley (12,396); Meigs (1,240) and Polk (1,676).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,678 cases); Hamilton (39,044); Bradley (12,396); McMinn (5,750) and Rhea (4,066).
