The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,256,502 total cases (+2,639), 27,825 of them active, and 15,687 total fatalities (+104) with 10,095,113 total tests (+12,231) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,666 cases (-68) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
McMinn County has reported 10,292 total cases, which is an increase of 23 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 195 active cases as well, which is up five, out of 63,019 total tests, which increased by 102.
There have been 122 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,135 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 40 active cases as well, which is up two, out of 12,371 total tests, which went up by 23.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, which is up one from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (172 active cases); Loudon (150); Bradley (338); Meigs (40) and Polk (86).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (305 active cases); Hamilton (1,197); Bradley (338); McMinn (195) and Rhea (178).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.