The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 827,579 cases (+1,208) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,032 fatalities (+10) with 7,408,434 tests (+17,010) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,318 total cases, which is an increase of 16 over the previous update.
There are currently 103 active cases as well, an increase of five over the previous update, out of 48,730 total tests, which is up by 96. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,335 total cases, an increase of four since the previous update.
There are currently 20 active cases, an increase of three since the previous update, out of 9,355 total tests, which went up by 20.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,672 cases); Loudon (5,993); Bradley (14,443); Meigs (1,335) and Polk (1,981).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,163 cases); Hamilton (43,101); Bradley (14,443); McMinn (6,318) and Rhea (4,296).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.