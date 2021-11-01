The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,280,265 total cases (+1,153), 13,509 of them active, and 16,351 total fatalities (+29) with 10,316,278 total tests (+13,128) completed.
Statewide, there were 927 cases (-23) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Oct. 31.
McMinn County has reported 10,529 total cases, up seven since the previous update.
There are currently 121 active cases as well, which is down 26 from the previous update, out of 64,331 total tests, which increased by 67.
There have been 132 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,181 total cases, up two since the previous update.
There are currently 24 active cases as well, down four since the previous update, out of 12,592 total tests, which went up by 12.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (103 active cases); Loudon (113); Bradley (221); Meigs (24) and Polk (19).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (159 active cases); Hamilton (689); Bradley (221); McMinn (121) and Rhea (61).
