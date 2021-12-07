The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,327,453 total cases (+919), 17,818 of them active, and 17,487 total fatalities (+45) with 10,805,023 total tests (+7,097) completed.
Statewide, there were 917 cases (+24) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Dec. 6.
McMinn County has reported 10,825 total cases, up 36 since the previous update.
There are currently 111 active cases as well, up 18 from the previous update, out of 66,990 total tests, which increased by 178.
There have been 144 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,247 total cases, up eight since the previous update.
There are currently 20 active cases as well, up four since the previous update, out of 13,004 total tests, which went up by 34.
There have been 33 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (105 active cases); Loudon (112); Bradley (212); Meigs (20) and Polk (38).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (131 active cases); Hamilton (709); Bradley (212); McMinn (111) and Rhea (99).
