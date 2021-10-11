The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,249,333 total cases (+2,518), 31,746 of them active, and 15,558 total fatalities (+51) with 10,044,329 total tests (+20,193) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,780 cases (-68) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Oct. 10.
McMinn County has reported 10,245 total cases, which is an increase of 33 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 219 active cases as well, which is up four, out of 62,719 total tests, which increased by 303.
There have been 122 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,125 total cases, an increase of four over the previous update.
There are currently 43 active cases as well, which is down one, out of 12,307 total tests, which went up by 61.
There have been 27 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (206 active cases); Loudon (196); Bradley (405); Meigs (43) and Polk (96).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (316 active cases); Hamilton (1,287); Bradley (405); McMinn (219) and Rhea (192).
