Some, but not all, McMinn County Schools are returning to in-person learning this week.
Last week, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, all McMinn County Schools had been moved to all-virtual learning in an attempt to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison announced that several of the schools would return to in-person learning this week.
“As we continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in our school system, we still have a significant number of positive cases and exposures among staff and students,” Parkison said.
As a result, he continued, McMinn Central High School, McMinn County High School and CTE, Calhoun Elementary School and E.K. Baker Elementary School “will receive at-home virtual learning/paper packets until further notice.”
Returning to the normal mix of in-person and virtual learning this week, Parkison said, include Englewood Elementary School, Mt. View Elementary School, Niota Elementary School, Riceville Elementary School and Rogers Creek Elementary School.
“Please continue with our MCS COVID-19 protocol,” he said. “Please remember the elementary basketball games and practices are canceled until further notice.”
This follows officials with Athens City Schools announcing earlier this month that Athens City Middle School would move to all-virtual instruction through Friday, Nov. 27. ACMS students were set to return to in-person learning on Monday.
Both MCHS and Niota Elementary School closed on Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13 due to COVID cases surging.
