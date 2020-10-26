The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 29th Annual Mother-Son Dance has gone virtual and the department will host a virtual dance contest in place of the traditional in-person dance.
Dance contestants will submit a video on the City of Athens, Tennessee Facebook event page. There will be four categories for prizes awarded: one in each for Best Dressed, Best Video Location, Most Creative Video, and Best Overall Video. Contestants are asked to use a hashtag for the category they enter.
The winners will be chosen by the community by most “likes.” The winners for the Best Overall Video will receive a 32” Smart TV. Guidelines for the video contest are found online at www.cityof athenstn.com/parks as well as the City of Athens, Tennessee Facebook page.
Participation is limited to one submission per son. Group participation is welcome and will be held to one per family. The contest is open to mothers and sons of all ages and submissions will be accepted Nov. 2-12.
Another activity the Parks and Recreation Department is doing for the Mother-Son Dance is to host a Mother Son Date at the Athens Movie Palace. From Nov. 6-11, the City of Athens has sponsored a movie for Mothers and Sons to attend for free, no additional tickets will be required and concessions will be available for purchase.
The movie showtimes will be listed on the Athens Movie Palace website and the City of Athens website and Facebook page. At the theater, parks staff will have photo props for picture taking, door prizes and a fun kickoff dance to start the movie.
For more information on the Mother-Son Virtual Dance, contact the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department by phone at (423) 744-2700 EXT 3, by e-mail at recreation@athenstn.gov, online at www.cityofathenstn.com/parks or in person at 815 North Jackson Street in Athens.
The office is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.