The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 770,940 cases (+1,994) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,321 fatalities (+55) with 6,735,104 tests (+25,704) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,891 total cases, which is an increase of 29 over the previous update.
There are currently 160 active cases as well, an increase of nine, out of 44,880 total tests, which is up by 135. There have been 90 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,256 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 15 active cases, an increase of two since the previous update, out of 8,691 total tests, which went up by 22.
There have been 21 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,292 cases); Loudon (5,648); Bradley (12,775); Meigs (1,256) and Polk (1,746).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,844 cases); Hamilton (40,069); Bradley (12,775); McMinn (5,891) and Rhea (4,129).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.