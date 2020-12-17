The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 484,285 cases (+11,410) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,668 fatalities (+53) with 5,114,800 tests (+57,810) completed.
McMinn County has reported 3,630 total cases, an increase of 63 over the previous update. There are currently 578 active cases as well, which is an increase of 19, out of 33,383 total tests, which went up by 313.
There have been 60 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 755 total cases, an increase of 14 over the previous update.
There are currently 169 active cases as well, which is no change from the previous update, out of 6,289 total tests, which went up by 84.
There have been 13 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,039 cases); Loudon (3,207); Bradley (7,352); Meigs (755) and Polk (928).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (3,458 cases); Hamilton (22,532); Bradley (7,352); McMinn (3,630) and Rhea (2,465).
The Tennessee counties with 3,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (4,461); Bedford (3,893); Blount (7,823); Bradley (7,352); Carter (3,700); Coffee (4,045); Cumberland (3,457); Davidson (52,439); Dickson (3,873); Dyer (3,792); Gibson (4,209); Greene (4,402); Hamblen (4,736); Hamilton (22,532); Jefferson (3,115); Knox (26,179); Lawrence (3,721); Loudon (3,207); Madison (6,816); Maury (7,724); McMinn (3,630); Monroe (3,039); Montgomery (9,178); Obion (3,227); Putnam (7,293); Roane (3,458); Robertson (5,210); Rutherford (23,828); Sevier (6,993); Shelby (58,127); Sullivan (8,949); Sumner (13,216); Tipton (4,593); Warren (3,498); Washington (8,460); Williamson (14,557); and Wilson (10,204).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.