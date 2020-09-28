The City of Etowah still plans for a few of its annual events to continue as normal this year.
Several events and gatherings throughout McMinn and Meigs counties have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few outdoor events are still on the schedule in Etowah.
According to Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Durant Tullock, the first event will be the Fall Arts and Crafts Festival that will be held at the L&N Depot.
The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.
“We have a lineup of high quality crafters, which is one of the benefits we have had this year,” Tullock said. “Because of COVID, a lot of these events have canceled, so the crafters are looking for another place to be so we are getting really high quality vendors.”
There will also be live entertainment held both days of the event.
“We will also have food, door prizes and things like that all day long as well so it is just going to be a fun festival,” he stated. “I think a lot of people are going stir crazy staying at home and looking for a venue to get out so we are hoping to fill that need.”
The event will be held outside, allowing for social distancing practices along with other traditional safety precautions that have become common during the pandemic.
Another attraction that is currently still on the schedule is Etowah’s Murders on Main Street.
Murders on Main Street is a tour to specific locations, within walking distance of each other, that inform the viewers of people and events that happened on or near that spot.
The scenes are played out by actors from the Gem Theatre and tell the stories of several murders that happened through the town’s history.
The Murders on Main Street tour will be held on Oct. 22-24.
“Tickets will be $12 and we have been receiving a lot of calls of people wanting tickets,” Tullock explained. “We got rained out last year during a couple of the days we held the event so there are many people that have just been wanting us to host it this year.”
He believes the event is a great way for people to learn the local history of the town.
This year they plan to limit each group size for the tour to help with social distancing.
“We are going to make sure that we are taking extra precautions and making sure that we don’t have too many people standing next to each other,” he said.
The last event of the month of October will be Etowah’s Streets of Treats and organizers have indicated it is still planned to be held as well.
The event consists of business owners lining up on Tennessee Avenue to provide candy to families who take their kids to trick-or-treating.
