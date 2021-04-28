The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 844,246 cases (+1,187) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,163 fatalities (+11) with 7,608,821 tests (+11,572) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,444 total cases, which is an increase of 13 over the previous update.
There are currently 103 active cases as well, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 49,389 total tests, which is up by 45. There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,373 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 31 active cases, a decrease of three since the previous update, out of 9,527 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,784 cases); Loudon (6,054); Bradley (14,840); Meigs (1,373) and Polk (2,029).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,229 cases); Hamilton (43,783); Bradley (14,840); McMinn (6,444) and Rhea (4,327).
