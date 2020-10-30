The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 256,880 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,263 fatalities. A total of 3,623,338 tests have been completed so far.
McMinn County has 1,712 total cases with 218 active cases and 38 fatalities reported out of 23,477 total tests. Meigs County has 337 cases with 54 active cases and six fatalities out of 4,338 total tests.
McMinn shares a border with the following affected counties: Monroe (1,521 cases); Loudon (1,690); Bradley (3,703); Meigs (337) and Polk (540). Meigs shares a border with the following affected counties: Roane (1,420 cases); Hamilton (12,175); Bradley (3,703); McMinn (1,712) and Rhea (1,141).
The Tennessee counties with 1,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (1,813); Bedford (1,789); Bledsoe (1,034); Blount (3,515); Bradley (3,703); Campbell (1,104); Carroll (1,169); Carter (1,666); Cheatham (1,097); Cocke (1,150); Coffee (1,987); Cumberland (1,669); Davidson (32,679); Dickson (1,763); Dyer (2,336); Fayette (1,759); Franklin (1,336); Gibson (2,227); Giles (1,007); Greene (1,876); Hamblen (2,547); Hamilton (12,175); Hardeman (1,931); Hardin (1,435); Hawkins (1,272); Haywood (1,320); Henderson (1,441); Jefferson (1,604); Johnson (1,192); Knox (13,193); Lauderdale (1,495); Lawrence (1,707); Loudon (1,690); Macon (1,381); Madison (3,918); Marshall (1,190); Maury (3,458); McMinn (1,712); McNairy (1,150); Monroe (1,521); Montgomery (4,389); Obion (1,855); Overton (1,261); Putnam (4,610); Rhea (1,141); Roane (1,420); Robertson (2,681); Rutherford (12,406); Sevier (3,497); Shelby (37,335); Smith (1,032); Sullivan (3,981); Sumner (6,371); Tipton (2,466); Trousdale (1,789); Warren (1,507); Washington (3,767); Wayne (1,619); Weakley (1,610); White (1,252); Williamson (7,387); and Wilson (4,920).
