The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 837,833 cases (+1,270) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,111 fatalities (+15) with 7,525,551 tests (+16,525) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,378 total cases, which is an increase of eight over the previous update.
There are currently 104 active cases as well, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 49,114 total tests, which is up by 56. There have been 97 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,351 total cases, an increase of four since the previous update.
There are currently 27 active cases, an increase of three since the previous update, out of 9,444 total tests, which went up by 17.
There have been 24 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,724 cases); Loudon (6,024); Bradley (14,670); Meigs (1,351) and Polk (2,003).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,197 cases); Hamilton (43,501); Bradley (14,670); McMinn (6,378) and Rhea (4,315).
