The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 764,008 cases (+1,335) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,115 fatalities (+51) with 6,665,429 tests (+10,943) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,822 total cases, which is an increase of 10 over the previous update.
There are currently 169 active cases as well, a decrease of 23, out of 44,368 total tests, which is up by 177. There have been 89 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,251 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 25 active cases, an increase of two since the previous update, out of 8,610 total tests, which went up by 31.
There have been 20 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,216 cases); Loudon (5,579); Bradley (12,607); Meigs (1,251) and Polk (1,717).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,759 cases); Hamilton (39,675); Bradley (12,607); McMinn (5,822) and Rhea (4,103).
