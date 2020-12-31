The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 580,809 cases (+8,220) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,810 fatalities (+100) with 5,547,313 tests (+26,426) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,301 total cases, which is an increase of 25 over the previous update. There are currently 509 active cases as well, a decrease of 31, out of 36,172 total tests, which is up by 110.
There have been 65 fatalities reported, which is an increase of two from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 955 total cases, an increase of 20 over the previous update.
There are currently 143 active cases as well, which is no change from the previous update, out of 6,919 total tests, which went up by 22.
There have been 15 fatalities reported, which has not changed since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,820 cases); Loudon (4,164); Bradley (8,994); Meigs (955) and Polk (1,156).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,289 cases); Hamilton (28,127); Bradley (8,994); McMinn (4,301) and Rhea (3,141).
