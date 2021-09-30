The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,224,402 total cases (+3,618), 44,242 of them active, and 15,099 total fatalities (+44) with 9,874,168 total tests (+16,383) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,576 cases (-54) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 29.
McMinn County has reported 10,065 total cases, which is an increase of 19 over the previous update.
There are currently 344 active cases as well, which is down 45, out of 61,893 total tests, which is up by 75.
There have been 118 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,082 total cases, an increase of three over the previous update.
There are currently 62 active cases as well, which is down five, out of 12,143 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 26 fatalities reported, which is up one from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (335 active cases); Loudon (350); Bradley (718); Meigs (62) and Polk (113).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (401 active cases); Hamilton (1,634); Bradley (718); McMinn (344) and Rhea (294).
