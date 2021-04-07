The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 818,008 cases (+986) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,967 fatalities (+38) with 7,294,303 tests (+8,633) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,239 total cases, which is an increase of six over the previous update.
There are currently 86 active cases as well, an decrease of five, out of 48,198 total tests, which is up by 31. There have been 96 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,319 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update.
There are currently 15 active cases, a decrease of four since the previous update, out of 9,247 total tests, which went up by five.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,609 cases); Loudon (5,930); Bradley (14,194); Meigs (1,319) and Polk (1,941).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,107 cases); Hamilton (42,627); Bradley (14,194); McMinn (6,239) and Rhea (4,271).
