The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 687,751 cases (+2,430) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,430 fatalities (+39) with 6,044,547 tests (+14,116) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,085 total cases, which is an increase of 100 over the previous update. There are currently 488 active cases as well, out of 39,659 total tests, which is up by 696.
There have been 73 fatalities reported, which is an increase of one from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,144 total cases, an increase of 37 over the previous update.
There are currently 128 active cases as well, out of 7,622 total tests, which went up by 176.
There have been 16 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,571 cases); Loudon (4,955); Bradley (10,791); Meigs (1,144) and Polk (1,436).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,212 cases); Hamilton (34,687); Bradley (10,791); McMinn (5,085) and Rhea (3,824).
