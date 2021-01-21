The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 694,291 cases (+4,483) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,556 fatalities (+86) with 6,078,484 tests (+21,951) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,117 total cases, which is an increase of 17 over the previous update. There are currently 379 active cases as well, out of 40,093 total tests, which is up by 403.
There have been 73 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,164 total cases, an increase of 15 over the previous update.
There are currently 110 active cases as well, out of 7,676 total tests, which went up by 37.
There have been 16 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,627 cases); Loudon (5,000); Bradley (10,934); Meigs (1,164) and Polk (1,445).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,263 cases); Hamilton (35,049); Bradley (10,934); McMinn (5,117) and Rhea (3,847).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.