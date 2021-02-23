The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 766,089 cases (+952) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,153 fatalities (+20) with 6,681,400 tests (+6,909) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,839 total cases, which is an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 162 active cases as well, a decrease of five, out of 44,560 total tests, which is up by 62. There have been 89 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,251 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 21 active cases, a decrease of four since the previous update, out of 8,638 total tests, which went up by eight.
There have been 20 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,228 cases); Loudon (5,597); Bradley (12,654); Meigs (1,251) and Polk (1,725).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,788 cases); Hamilton (39,815); Bradley (12,654); McMinn (5,839) and Rhea (4,111).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.