The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 745,826 cases (+1,226) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,566 fatalities (+97) with 6,486,810 tests (+11,616) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,527 total cases, which is an increase of 12 over the previous update. There are currently 215 active cases as well, a decrease of 15, out of 42,779 total tests, which is up by 82. There have been 85 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,246 total cases, an increase of one since the previous update. There are currently 46 active cases as well, a decrease of three since the previous update, out of 8,333 total tests, which went up by 15.
There have been 19 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,004 cases); Loudon (5,449); Bradley (11,984); Meigs (1,246) and Polk (1,622).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,603 cases); Hamilton (38,259); Bradley (11,984); McMinn (5,527) and Rhea (4,078).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.