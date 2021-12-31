EDITOR’S NOTE: Changes in county numbers reflect Wednesday and Thursday’s updates.
The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,412,302 total cases (+13,508), 61,186 of them active, and 20,851 total fatalities (+75) with 11,193,752 total tests (+30,139) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,622 cases (+123) currently hospitalized as of Thursday, Dec. 30.
Statewide, there was an average of 130 new cases per 100,000 among those not fully vaccinated from Dec. 23 through Dec. 29. Among the fully vaccinated, an average of 34 new breakthrough cases per 100,000 were reported from Dec. 23 through Dec. 29 across the state. Of all new cases on Dec. 29, 100% were among those not fully vaccinated, while the fully vaccinated made up none of new cases.
McMinn County has reported 11,183 total cases, up 61 since the previous update.
There are currently 182 active cases as well, up 41 from the previous update, out of 68,884 total tests, which increased by 162.
There have been 196 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,365 total cases, up 22 since the previous update.
There are currently 57 active cases as well, up 15 since the previous update, out of 13,424 total tests, which went up by 39.
There have been 46 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (176 active cases); Loudon (236); Bradley (554); Meigs (57) and Polk (54).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (218 active cases); Hamilton (2,888); Bradley (554); McMinn (182) and Rhea (113).
