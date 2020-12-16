Director of Etowah City School Dr. Mike Frazier hopes the next school semester will see a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Frazier spoke about the current state of Etowah City School during the pandemic.
“To this point we have been able to survive and keep students in school, which of course was our ultimate goal,” Frazier said. “It is better for the children, a better learning environment.”
He stated that the teachers have done “marvelous” work helping each other during the pandemic.
“Our teachers have given up their own planning time to teach a class that may not have had a substitute teacher watch over them,” Frazier noted. “It has been a team effort on behalf of our faculty and staff and they have done a marvelous job.”
He praised the principal of Etowah City School for his efforts to keep the school operating smoothly.
“Brian Trammell has done a great job in making sure that all classes were covered,” Frazier expressed. “We have been blessed that we could meet the needs of our classes.”
Frazier is remaining hopeful that the school can continue as it has until Christmas break.
Looking ahead to next semester, Frazier hopes to see “positive changes” in the pandemic as the vaccine starts to become available.
“The vaccines are here and I know that not everybody is able to get it just yet, but hopefully we will start to see a decline of the virus in the near future,” Frazier said. “We feel pretty good that with the vaccine and with people taking the vaccine that it will slow the pandemic down and hopefully we can do away with the virus as well.”
The first wave of vaccines will be available to first responders and medical staff while the general public is expected to have access to the vaccine around spring.
“I hope that they will consider teachers as a priority as well prior to spring,” Frazier noted. “The main thing that I hope is that this vaccine shows us a decline in COVID cases.”
Frazier believes the pandemic has been like “one big mystery” where nobody knew what to expect next.
“I really hope we see a turnaround on the death rate in both the State of Tennessee and in the United States because it has really been devastating to a lot of families, mine included,” he noted. “I really hope that we can curtail this thing and not be in a negative world anymore. So hopefully we will be able to turn this thing around and see some positive results from the vaccine.”
