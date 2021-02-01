The Governor’s Unified Command Group held a meeting at the McMinn County Judicial Complex last Friday to speak with local officials ranging from school principals to elected representatives to speak about how COVID-19 has impacted everyone on both the local and national level.
The Unified Command Group monitors the coronavirus pandemic and gathers data to determine effective ways to combat the pandemic and distribute information to as many county officials as possible.
“Just as the virus in the pandemic has changed over time, it really suited our responsibilities,” said Command Group Leader Scott Brower.
The meeting focused on two topics — the virus itself, followed by the vaccine and what to expect from it.
One the topic of the virus, the group focuses on obtaining numbers for cases (positive and tested) as well as other factors, such as the number of available hospital beds, to compile data in an attempt to accurately record the state of the pandemic as it continues.
“When we look at whether or not we are in a better place now than we were three weeks ago, the answer is absolutely yes we are, though we still have over 200 Tennesseans a day going into hospitals across the state because of COVID,” expressed Brower. “I just want to reinforce that just because we are in a better spot, that isn’t always good news because there are still challenges that we are facing.”
The meeting transitioned from a state view towards the numbers that focus on McMinn County.
According to information presented during the presentation, McMinn County has 9,841.1 cases per 100,000 residents.
Over a seven day period (Jan. 22-28), the county featured a daily case rate of 39.3 cases per 100,000 residents per day and over a 14 day period (Jan. 15-28) McMinn County averaged 22.1 new cases reported per day and 45.2 new cases per day from Jan. 1 through the 14th.
The state group also showcased information about the county COVID-19 testing trends from April 1, 2020 until last Friday.
“Your curve in McMinn County pretty much follows the same statewide curve, maybe minus a bit in July and August, but you see a pretty big jump at the end of December and January,” said State Epidemiologist Jane Yackley. “We are seeing a downward trend in the numbers recently ... It looks like in the last two weeks you average about 22 new cases a day and the weeks prior to that you were almost double that.”
Yackley stated that the long term impact of the coronavirus is not yet fully known.
“We do know there are seasonal coronaviruses out there that are not this strain of virus,” she stated. “We do not know if COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus or if it will just be this big surge that will become controlled and eventually no longer part of our vocabulary.”
State Rep. Mark Cochran, who was in attendance, questioned if the coronavirus took over flu season or if the “measurements” for the flu had been offset due to the current pandemic.
“I think it is a combination of both of those things,” Yackley expressed. “The symptoms for the coronavirus and influenza — that if someone were to say they have a fever, headache and cough — our chief complaint is coronavirus, not influenza.”
