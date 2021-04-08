The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 819,505 cases (+1,497) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,976 fatalities (+9) with 7,312,280 tests (+17,977) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,242 total cases, which is an increase of three over the previous update.
There are currently 83 active cases as well, a decrease of three, out of 48,241 total tests, which is up by 43. There have been 95 fatalities reported — a decrease of one since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,322 total cases, an increase of three since the previous update.
There are currently 14 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,262 total tests, which went up by 15.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,615 cases); Loudon (5,941); Bradley (14,223); Meigs (1,322) and Polk (1,945).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,113 cases); Hamilton (42,677); Bradley (14,223); McMinn (6,242) and Rhea (4,275).
