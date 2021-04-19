While the McMinn County community is moving toward more normalcy, there are still ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the area, according to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry.
While there was a lot of interest initially in the COVID-19 vaccines, Gentry noted that the number of COVID-19 vaccinations have slowed down recently at the McMinn County Health Department.
“The last time I spoke with the health department things really seemed to be slowing down,” Gentry stated. “There is no vaccine shortages, they are well stocked with Moderna and Pfizer, but it could be due to the amount of other providers, such as pharmacies, that are also offering the vaccinations.”
He noted the numbers have started to show the slowdown in the past several weeks.
“People aren’t showing up to their appointments that they made online and we don’t know if it is because they received it somewhere else or not,” Gentry expressed. “One thing the director did tell me is that they are now making more of a push on minority communities because their rate is lower and we want to address any concerns they might have.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 20,570 total people in McMinn County have been vaccinated as of Saturday. TDH is reporting that 24.27% of the county population has received at least one shot of the vaccines. That number drops to 15.15% of the population that has become fully vaccinated — either through receiving both doses of either Moderna or Pfizer or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That compares to 3,571,866 total vaccinations statewide and 307,336 in the past week. That comes to 32.6% of the state population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 21.1% who have become fully vaccinated.
Last Tuesday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused due to six cases of blood clots out of nearly seven million doses given.
Gentry noted the vaccines still being given out are readily available to anyone 16 years old and up.
“It is basically open to everyone right now,” he expressed. “So if you are 16 and older you can get vaccinated.”
He noted the effects of the pandemic are still showing, which serves as a reminder that the virus is still around.
“Private businesses are still having restrictions, but the effects of COVID that we are feeling the most are the economic effects,” he said. “The stimulus packages, the enhanced unemployment benefits, we are feeling those ill effects the most — maybe even more than the illness.”
Gentry noted that while jobs are available in the community, finding workers is becoming difficult.
“Honestly it is the inflated unemployment benefits that are working against us,” he expressed. “We literally have hundreds of open jobs just in McMinn County alone, but places can’t keep their stores open because they can’t find workers. People are saying that they are making more money now than they did when they were working because COVID brought in the extra amount per week, so they are choosing not to work ... There is more to work than just the wage you earn. It brings dignity.”
Gentry believes that will have to change soon.
“Fewer people working to support others not working is not sustainable,” Gentry said. “But the virus is still here and I think the vaccinations are helping, so we are hopefully moving the virus behind us and I think community-wise, people’s activities are returning to pre-COVID, but the effects of COVID are still hitting us hard economically.”
