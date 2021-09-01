A mask mandate with an opt-out is being implemented for 3rd through 8th graders at Athens City Schools, starting next week.
ACS Director Robert Greene made the announcement in a letter sent to parents and posted on Facebook Tuesday.
“The masks or face shields will be required from Sept. 7-Oct. 1,” the letter read. “I know this is a controversial issue, but this plan allows parents to opt-out of the mask mandate. However, we need to do all we can to protect our students and staff and keep students in school.”
There is no school on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
In addition to the mandate, Greene announced that “masked and vaccinated students and staff will not be quarantined if they are exposed to a positive case” and that “mask removal breaks will be scheduled daily in a safe, socially distant manner.”
Opt-out forms were sent home with 3rd through 8th grade students on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and the form can also be found on the system’s website or a copy can be provided from a child’s school.
The opt-out form is due back to each child’s school by Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Eighth graders can return their form by Wednesday, Sept. 8 if they choose to opt out.
“We had hoped to have a more normal year for students, parents and staff but the rapid spread of COVID-19 warrants immediate action,” the letter concluded. “Let’s all work together to do what we can to protect each other.”
In addition to the new mandate, officials have announced that all schools and Kids Connection will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and inclement weather.
Friday was already a scheduled day off for students, so classes are set to resume Tuesday.
