The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 244,087 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,100 fatalities. A total of 3,492,224 tests have been completed so far.
McMinn County has 1,615 total cases with 237 active cases and 35 fatalities reported out of 22,485 total tests. Meigs County has 307 cases with 45 active cases and six fatalities out of 4,134 total tests.
McMinn shares a border with the following affected counties: Monroe (1,443 cases); Loudon (1,612); Bradley (3,558); Meigs (307) and Polk (503). Meigs shares a border with the following affected counties: Roane (1,285 cases); Hamilton (11,618); Bradley (3,558); McMinn (1,615) and Rhea (1,093).
The Tennessee counties with 1,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (1,666); Bedford (1,681); Bledsoe (1,011); Blount (3,309); Bradley (3,558); Campbell (1,000); Carroll (1,130); Carter (1,529); Cheatham (1,041); Cocke (1,035); Coffee (1,853); Cumberland (1,595); Davidson (31,206); Dickson (1,648); Dyer (2,189); Fayette (1,667); Franklin (1,278); Gibson (2,130); Greene (1,684); Hamblen (2,445); Hamilton (11,618); Hardeman (1,864); Hardin (1,379); Hawkins (1,188); Haywood (1,272); Henderson (1,402); Jefferson (1,537); Johnson (1,132); Knox (12,561); Lauderdale (1,423); Lawrence (1,587); Loudon (1,612); Macon (1,324); Madison (3,740); Marshall (1,126); Maury (3,218); McMinn (1,615); McNairy (1,112); Monroe (1,443); Montgomery (4,115); Obion (1,741); Overton (1,213); Putnam (4,403); Rhea (1,093); Roane (1,285); Robertson (2,589); Rutherford (11,611); Sevier (3,328); Shelby (35,753); Sullivan (3,653); Sumner (5,948); Tipton (2,322); Trousdale (1,768); Warren (1,425); Washington (3,388); Wayne (1,591); Weakley (1,523); White (1,175); Williamson (6,971); and Wilson (4,629).
