Local residents are being warned about a coronavirus-related scam making the rounds.
The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has announced that the Better Business Bureau is warning about calls being received by McMinn County residents about alleged COVID-19 contact tracers.
According to the announcement, the scammers “pretend to be COVID-19 contact tracers” who attempt to “trick you into giving them your money.”
However, it was noted that legitimate contact tracing services are paid for through tax dollars and there is no separate payment to be made.
The Better Business Bureau is offering some tips to help people avoid such scams:
• Contact tracers will ask residents to confirm their identity, but not ask for financial information or Social Security number. Tracers will ask for name, address and date of birth. In most cases, they will already have this information on file. They will also ask about the person’s current health, medical history and recent travels.
• Contact tracers will identify themselves. Legitimate tracers should start the conversation by providing their name and identifying themselves as calling from the health department or another official team.
• Contact tracing is normally done by phone call. Be extra wary of social media messages or texts.
• Official contact tracers will never reveal the identity of the person who tested positive. If they provide a person’s name, it is a scam.
• Double check the web address. Scammers often buy official looking URLs to use in their scams. Before you click on a link, check the web address provided. If the message is supposed to come from the local government, make sure the URL ends in .gov and, when in doubt, perform a separate internet search for the website.
