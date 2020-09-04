The number of days McMinn County Schools students will be attending school in person will be increasing next week and a mask mandate is being instituted.
Director of Schools Lee Parkison made that announcement earlier this week, letting parents know that all students who have chosen not to take part in virtual schooling will begin attending in person on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will attend school in person each week Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be a fully virtual day for all students.
“It will be a full, seven-hour day with assignments from teachers,” Parkison said of Wednesdays. “Teachers will be working a regular day.”
He added that teachers will be taking part in faculty meetings, professional learning, planning, grading and will have office hours to speak with students.
There will be no school Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Parkison also made the announcement on a mask mandate for all high school students, though he noted that masks will not be required to be worn the entire day.
“We felt like if you are within a six-foot range of someone else, you need to have a mask,” Parkison said. “If you are in a common area, you need to have a mask.”
However, he added there are situations where students won’t need to wear their mask.
“If you can keep social distancing, you don’t need a mask,” he said.
In classrooms, for instance, he said it depends on the number of students in the class — if they’re able to spread desks out, masks won’t be required.
The mandate will also be in place for students in 4th grade through 12th grade when riding the bus. Free cloth or disposable masks are available to all students and staff.
“If we don’t distance and we don’t keep masks on, there’s a good chance … that we’ll have to go virtual all the time,” he said.
He added that the schedule change will allow students to be in school more, while also allowing for precautions to be taken.
“We want to keep schools open,” Parkison said. “That’s why we went to the hybrid schedule.”
He noted that there have been some growing pains with the virtual learning, but it’s coming along.
“Our teachers have been working at it,” he said. “It was tough, but they were going at it. I’m proud of their efforts.”
Having Wednesday as an all-virtual day takes some of the strain off teachers and parents and allows for cleaning to be done to help kill off the virus, he explained.
With this new schedule, there will be two days in school, a day to clean on Wednesday, two more days in school and then time to clean over the weekend.
Parkison added that there have been some cases of the coronavirus in the schools, but in totality, it hasn’t been a large number.
He said that less than 1% of all students have either tested positive or been exposed to the virus and about 2.3% of teachers have tested positive or been exposed to it.
As far as positive tests go in the schools, he said 0.6% of faculty have tested positive and 0.7% of students.
“The numbers are dropping,” he said.
However, as a larger number of students will be in the buildings with the new schedule, he said he felt more precautions needed to be taken.
“The masks came about because we will have our regular numbers of students back,” he said. “When you double the population, you double the chances of spreading COVID.”
He noted there is “no specific timeline for moving to our next phase for instruction.”
