MEDIC Regional Blood Center is expanding COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) collections in both their centers and through a mobile collections’ initiative.
There is a high demand for CCP and, to date, MEDIC has not been able to collect to meet that need.
“We have been working with other blood centers through the summer to import CCP to meet our needs,” said Director of Communications and Donor Engagement Kristy Altman. “Unfortunately, those supplies have been depleted and we will need to collect all of the CCP that we need moving forward.”
MEDIC will increase CCP appointments at both the Ailor and Farragut donor centers. MEDIC will be adding CCP appointments at their Athens center. Finally, MEDIC will be collecting in Blount, Hamblen, Union and Scott counties via special mobile setups.
Appointments are required for CCP donors. Potential donors will need to complete paperwork and undergo a pre-screening process.
All potential donors must have had a positive lab result or a positive antibody lab result and must be 28 days symptom-free. Interested donors should call MEDIC at 865-521-2682 or visit the CCP tab at www.medicblood.org
MEDIC Regional Blood Center is an independent blood center and regional non-profit organization serving 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. Donations made locally help neighbors in this region.
For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center or to schedule a donation, visit the website at www.medicblood.org or contact Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.