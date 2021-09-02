The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,061,228 total cases (+9,419), 82,187 of them active, and 13,518 total fatalities (+32) with 9,152,069 total tests (+35,265) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,501 cases (+160) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 1.
McMinn County has reported 8,316 total cases, which is an increase of 112 over the previous update. There are currently 775 active cases as well, which is up 47, out of 56,763 total tests, which is up by 262.
There have been 110 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,784 total cases, an increase of 16 over the previous update.
There are currently 186 active cases as well, which is up three, out of 11,254 total tests, which went up by 47.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (852 active cases); Loudon (492); Bradley (1,459); Meigs (186) and Polk (193).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (670 active cases); Hamilton (3,077); Bradley (1,459); McMinn (775) and Rhea (612).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.