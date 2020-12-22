The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 529,578 cases (+25,927) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,136 fatalities (+176) with 5,340,916 tests (+128,470) completed.
McMinn County has reported 3,977 total cases, which is an increase of 200 over the previous update. There are currently 722 active cases as well, out of 34,996 total tests, which is up by 117.
There have been 60 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 858 total cases, an increase of 48 over the previous update.
There are currently 206 active cases as well, out of 6,669 total tests, which went up by 18.
There have been 14 fatalities reported, which is one more than the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,402 cases); Loudon (3,662); Bradley (8,209); Meigs (858) and Polk (1,041).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (3,860 cases); Hamilton (25,021); Bradley (8,209); McMinn (3,977) and Rhea (2,835).
