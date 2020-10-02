Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has loosened some of the COVID-19 restrictions across the state.
One of the key features that has been removed is the restriction concerning public gatherings, which will no longer limit the amount of people that can occupy a space at a time.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry believes there won’t be much of a change with the restriction being lifted.
“We have been in this thing (the pandemic) for 10 months now and I don’t really think there is much new coming out when it comes to guidance,” said Gentry. “Social distancing has been consistent from the beginning ... I think it has been on those type of restrictions based on venue sizes. They limited gatherings sizes to around 50, but there were a lot of things that were excluded even under that such as houses of worship.”
He believes that people understand the current guidances and will still follow what is needed to stay safe from the virus.
“The governor’s staff feels like the overall trend is heading in the right direction or they wouldn’t have removed that restriction,” he stated. “I think locally I don’t see much changing ... There is nothing that is mandatory for people to be over groups of 50, schools have mostly gone virtual, courts have limited the number of people in the courthouse since the beginning, and most places of worship were already exempt from the beginning so that is not going to change.”
He believes one of the changes that could be seen from the restrictions being lifted is restaurants being able to open more tables to allow more customers into their establishments.
“I think since social distancing is still encouraged, there probably won’t be much change because I think everything is already in place with precautions and certain things such as sporting events are already allowed more than 50 people outdoors so I don’t necessarily see things changing much,” he said.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state of emergency will remain in place through October with some restrictions being amended.
“Tennessee’s response continues to be one of the most targeted in the country and a continued state of emergency ensures we have access to additional federal funds, ensure our health care capacity is stable and loosen restrictions that would otherwise hinder our response time,” Lee said in the release. “COVID-19 is still a serious problem and I encourage every Tennessean to continue social distancing and doing their part to make wise choices and help mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Changes to the executive order consist of the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements remaining and restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department being removed.
Other provisions listed in Executive Order No. 63 include:
• “Provide that persons with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay at home and that employers may not require or allow employees with COVID-19 to work;”
• “Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements;”
• “Urge social distancing from those outside of your household, while eliminating caps on gathering size that have proven overly complex and arbitrary because they do not adequately account for critical considerations such as venue capacity and physical characteristics, type of activity involved, and location (indoors vs. outdoors), and thus undermine the more important focus on social distancing;”
• “Providing a framework for safe visitation for nursing home and long-term-care facilities;”
• “Allow for the reopening of senior centers, while providing that capacity must be limited to the extent necessary to accommodate adequate social distancing;”
• “Provide that employers, businesses and venues are expected to comply with the Tennessee Pledge for operating safely (the six counties with locally run county health departments continue to have existing statutory authority to issue additional directives on businesses/venues);”
• “Continue access to take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders;”
• “Allow broad access to tele-health services;”
• “Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce;”
• “Facilitate Increased testing and health care capacity;”
• “Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact;” and
• “Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate.”
