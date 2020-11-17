The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 318,888 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,923 fatalities with 4,139,612 tests completed.
McMinn County has 2,173 total cases with 324 active cases and 48 fatalities reported out of 26,626 total tests. Meigs County has 425 cases with 63 active cases and 10 fatalities out of 4,868 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,835 cases); Loudon (2,039); Bradley (4,460); Meigs (425) and Polk (602).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (2,022 cases); Hamilton (14,797); Bradley (4,460); McMinn (2,173) and Rhea (1,438).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (2,452); Bedford (2,333); Blount (4,467); Bradley (4,460); Carter (2,294); Coffee (2,411); Cumberland (2,224); Davidson (38,583); Dickson (2,454); Dyer (2,878); Fayette (2,016); Gibson (2,714); Greene (2,572); Hamblen (3,085); Hamilton (14,797); Hardeman (2,132); Knox (16,333); Lawrence (2,315); Loudon (2,039); Madison (4,697); Maury (5,094); McMinn (2,173); Montgomery (5,672); Obion (2,279); Putnam (5,444); Roane (2,022); Robertson (3,255); Rutherford (15,530); Sevier (4,225); Shelby (43,478); Sullivan (5,382); Sumner (8,211); Tipton (3,144); Warren (2,073); Washington (5,077); Williamson (9,815); and Wilson (6,344).
