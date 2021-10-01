The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,228,520 total cases (+4,118), 42,958 of them active, and 15,149 total fatalities (+50) with 9,899,381 total tests (+25,213) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,576 cases (-54) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 29.
McMinn County has reported 10,093 total cases, which is an increase of 28 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 326 active cases as well, which is down 18, out of 62,009 total tests, which is up by 116.
There have been 119 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,092 total cases, an increase of 10 over the previous update.
There are currently 64 active cases as well, which is up two, out of 12,166 total tests, which went up by 23.
There have been 26 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (323 active cases); Loudon (344); Bradley (685); Meigs (64) and Polk (114).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (403 active cases); Hamilton (1,588); Bradley (685); McMinn (326) and Rhea (279).
