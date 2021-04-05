The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 813,614 cases (+1,772) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,915 fatalities (+11) with 7,239,995 tests (+20,370) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,202 total cases, which is an increase of 16 over the previous update.
There are currently 91 active cases as well, an increase of eight, out of 47,909 total tests, which is up by 102. There have been 96 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,313 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 21 active cases, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 9,194 total tests, which went up by 22.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,579 cases); Loudon (5,904); Bradley (14,067); Meigs (1,313) and Polk (1,930).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,076 cases); Hamilton (42,424); Bradley (14,067); McMinn (6,202) and Rhea (4,253).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.