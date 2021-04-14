The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 826,371 cases (+1,457) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,022 fatalities (+7) with 7,391,424 tests (+12,045) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,302 total cases, which is an increase of 12 over the previous update.
There are currently 98 active cases as well, an increase of two the previous update, out of 48,634 total tests, which is up by 57. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,331 total cases, an increase of five since the previous update.
There are currently 17 active cases, an increase of four since the previous update, out of 9,335 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,669 cases); Loudon (5,987); Bradley (14,398); Meigs (1,331) and Polk (1,972).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,154 cases); Hamilton (43,024); Bradley (14,398); McMinn (6,302) and Rhea (4,295).
