The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 724,742 cases (+2,251) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,574 fatalities (+113) with 6,295,021 tests (+17,253) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,370 total cases, which is an increase of 21 over the previous update. There are currently 280 active cases as well, an increase of 12, out of 41,563 total tests, which is up by 186. There have been 79 fatalities reported, up three from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,216 total cases, an increase of one over the previous update. There are currently 60 active cases as well, a decrease of 13 since the previous update, out of 8,013 total tests, which went up by 32.
There have been 18 fatalities reported — up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,850 cases); Loudon (5,240); Bradley (11,538); Meigs (1,216) and Polk (1,558).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,444 cases); Hamilton (36,908); Bradley (11,538); McMinn (5,370) and Rhea (3,987).
